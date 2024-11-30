Matiullah Released From Jail After Getting Bail
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan has been released from the Adiala Jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved his post-arrest bail in terrorism and narcotics case.
The court accepted the bail of the journalist against surety bonds worth Rs.
10,000 and ordered to release him.
Later, the court issued ‘robkar’ for the release of Matiullah Jan after the surety bonds were submitted.
It may be mentioned here that last day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the physical remand of journalist in the aforesaid case and declared that he should be considered in jail on judicial remand.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal for formulating new national action plan to combat terrorism46 seconds ago
-
PPP Foundation Day in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
Riots Case: ATC grants police 5-day remand of 145 accused31 minutes ago
-
SMIU Literary Society organises Faiz Mela31 minutes ago
-
Ceremony on PPP Foundation Day in Multan51 minutes ago
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur1 hour ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues1 hour ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Public School organizes Intra-School English declamation contest1 hour ago
-
Governor urges PTI to review its conduct1 hour ago