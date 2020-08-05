Matiuulah Jan suo moto case; IG Islamabad submits report in Supreme Court

The Inspector General (IG) of Police on Wednesday submitted report before the Supreme Court regarding alleged kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Inspector General (IG) of Police on Wednesday submitted report before the Supreme Court regarding alleged kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan. The report stated that terrorism provisions had been added to the case and a committee headed by DIG Operations was investigating the matter.

The report stated that the concerned agencies had been requested for assistance. Application for provision of CCTV footage, mobile CDRs had been forwarded for investigation, it added.

The report stated that the investigation team had also written a letter to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials to identify Zarak Khan. No response had been received from any department so far, it added.