MATRC Providing Free Of Cost Treatment To Drug Addicts

Tue 14th December 2021

MATRC providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts

Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Hyderabad is providing free-of-cost treatment, boarding, and lodging facilities to drug addicts including females and juveniles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Hyderabad is providing free-of-cost treatment, boarding, and lodging facilities to drug addicts including females and juveniles.

An official of the Ministry of Narcotics Control said that the Sindh government has allocated a running expenditure of Rs. 15.640 million for the financial year 2020-2021. The center, he said, consisted of 50 beds for patients including male, female, and children addicts.

To a question, he said, two leading treatment and rehabilitation centers, working under the Anti-Narcotics Force, in Islamabad and Karachi have so far treated around 13,200 drug addicts.

The center, established in 2005 in Islamabad Capital Territory, has so far rehabilitated 6652 drug addicts.

The Federal capital center is consisting of a 45-bed hospital and the Karachi hospital has the capacity to accommodate 205 patients including 25 females and juveniles each.

Karachi hospital is being managed by the Sindh government. Since its establishment, the Karachi hospital treated a total of 6,548 drugs addicts till Aug 2021.

Replying to a question, he said no such hospital has been established in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question he said, the government would establish more drug rehabilitation centers across the country to treat drug addicts. "Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure a healthy society," he said.

