MATRC Providing Free Treatment, Boarding Facilities To Drug Addicts: Senate Informed

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) is providing free of cost treatment, boarding and lodging facilities to the drug addicts including female and juvenile, Senate informed here on Wednesday.

Replying a question, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said that after 18th amendment health was now a provincial subject but Federal government would extend its assistance to the provinces for improving drug addict treatment facilities in provinces.

In a written reply, Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that one MATRC Hyderabad was inaugurated by Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on 17th September 2020.

He said that provincial government of Sindh has allocated running expenditure of Rs. 15.640 million for the financial year 2020-2021.

He said that it consists of 50 beds for patients including male, female and children addicts.

