Matric 2nd annual exams result announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of Matriculation (Second Annual) Examinations 2023 here on Saturday.

BISE Chairperson/Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing a button of the computer at a formal ceremony held at the BISE complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the BISE chairperson said that 13,783 students took part in the Matric Supplementary Exams 2023 and out of them 6,345 passed, thus showing pass percentage of 46.

03.

She said that 42 examination centers had been set up across the division including 25 centers in district Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Jhang and 4 centers in Chiniot. The students could get their result cards from board website, she added.

BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and others were also present.