Matric 2nd annual result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has declared the result of the Matriculation Second Annual Examination-2024, here on Wednesday.

Total 19,104 candidates appeared in the exam of which 8,119 were declared pass.

The success rate was calculated at 42.5pc.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m.

The result can also be known through SMS by sending roll number at 800240.