Open Menu

Matric 2nd Annual Result Declared

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Matric 2nd annual result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has declared the result of the Matriculation Second Annual Examination-2024, here on Wednesday.

Total 19,104 candidates appeared in the exam of which 8,119 were declared pass.

The success rate was calculated at 42.5pc.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m.

The result can also be known through SMS by sending roll number at 800240.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE SMS

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan