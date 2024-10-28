Open Menu

Matric 2nd Annual Result On Oct 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will declare the result of the matriculation second annual examination-2024 here on October 30.

A spokesperson to the board said here Monday that the result will be declared at 10 a.m. and it will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

The result can also be known through SMS by sending roll number at 800240.

