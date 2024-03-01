Matric Annual Exams Commence Across Rwp Division
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The first annual Matriculation examination 2024 commenced on Friday where Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized foolproof arrangements in the division.
According to an RBISE spokesman, the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had finalized best possible arrangements to make the exams foolproof and transparent in all respects.
He informed that lists of the examination staff were sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the staff including Resident and Distributor Inspectors, Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents and Invigilators.
Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi had directed the authorities that all available resources should be utilized to eliminate cheating and copy mafia.
He further said that instructions were issued by the Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily.
The officers were also directed to conduct the monitoring of the examination center strict and comprehensive so that the examination could be completed smoothly.
The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Controller of Examinations issued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance committees regarding Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board.
Chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors and vigilance committees were directed to inspect the examination centers on daily basis and send the reports to the board office. Required steps would be taken and the complaints would be addressed immediately, he added.
A central control room had been established in the board office while separate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district level, he informed.
He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost honesty so that the foolproof examination could be conducted in a peaceful environment.
