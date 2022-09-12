UrduPoint.com

Matric Board Position: Governor Presents Unique Group School Student Rs 5 Lakh Cheque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Matric board position: Governor presents Unique Group school student Rs 5 lakh cheque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman presented a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Unique Group of Institutions student on behalf of Chairman Unique Group Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, for securing the first position in matriculation examination, conducted by the Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in 2022.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Governor's House, here on Monday. The governor congratulated Saba Saqib over securing 1095 marks and bringing good name to her parents and her institution.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry and Manager Promotions, sports and Admin Prof Riazul Haq were present at the meeting, held with the governor.

Baligh-ur-Rehman appreciated the efforts of the Unique Group of Institutions for promotion of education.

Parents of the position-holder Unique Group Project Director Hafiz Mahmood, Campus Principal Saira, Principal Coordinator Prof Waheed-ul-Hassan, Vice Principal Coordination Prof Saadia also attended the ceremony.

