Matric exam admission date extended by one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab board Committee of Chairmen on Friday approved one week extension in the date for submission of admission forms for the Matriculation Annual Examination.

All education boards of Punjab, including Lahore, have extended the date for submitting admissions for the exams by one week.

Now candidates will be able to submit admissions with a single fee till Dec 6.

Meanwhile, admissions can be submitted with a double fee till December 20. The last date has been set for submitting admissions with a triple fee on January 2. The Matriculation Annual Examination will start from March 4, 2025.