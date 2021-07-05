Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID-19 SOPs

The Secondary School Certificate part-II (Class X) annual examinations-2021 were started here in Hyderabad on Monday after more than a year pause, as no exams had been conducted in the country in the year 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Secondary school Certificate part-II (Class X) annual examinations-2021 were started here in Hyderabad on Monday after more than a year pause, as no exams had been conducted in the country in the year 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Controller Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Dr.

Masroor Ahmed Zai this time exams will be taken from the elective papers with two hours duration.

As many as 60 thousand candidates have appeared in the Matric exams for which 268 exam Centres were established by Hyderabad Board, Dr. Masroor Zai said.

He said during exams, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would strictly be implemented.

As per exam schedule, SSC Part-II (Class X) Annual Examination of all groups (Elective papers) based on condensed syllabus for the regular candidates will be completed till July 07, 2021, Dr. Zai said.