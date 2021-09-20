UrduPoint.com

Matric Exam: BISE Advises Students, Teachers To Match Answers With Uploaded Keys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) advised parents, students and teachers to go through answer keys of Objective papers of Matric to identify any mistake

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) advised parents, students and teachers to go through answer keys of Objective papers of Matric to identify any mistake.

The BISE uploaded answer keys and question papers besides instructions about marking key at its website www.bisemultan.edu.

pk for convenience of students and their parents, said a news relase issued here on Monday.

The board asked them to match their answers with the uploaded keys and identify mistakes and then register their complaint about the same, if there any, in written form 20 days before the publication of result.

No objection will be cater after declaration of the result.

