UrduPoint.com

Matric Exams 2022 : Enrollment Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Matric Exams 2022 : enrollment begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has started receiving admission forms for Annual Matriculation Examinations 2022.

According to BISE spokesman, Annual Matric Exams 2022 would commence from May 10.

He said that the admission forms and all necessary details about submission of admission forms could be obtained from Matric Branch of the Board, while the same was also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

