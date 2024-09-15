Matric Exams: BISE Bahawalpur Reschedules Sept 17 Papers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled the second annual Matriculation examination papers, which were to be held on Sept 17, 2024.
According to a press release, issued by the BISE Bahawalpur office here, the papers have been rescheduled due to Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a public holiday falling on Tuesday, September 17.
Now these papers would be conducted on Sept 19, 2024.
The candidates should contact the BISE Bahawalpur office if they need any further information in this regard, added the press release.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Crime25 seconds ago
-
Governor House to continue supporting welfare orgs: Tessori28 seconds ago
-
Democracy only way for Pakistan's bright future, stability: Sindh CM36 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi39 seconds ago
-
Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori11 minutes ago
-
QAU students, IWMB hold Green activity to remove hazardous Lantana shrub20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to people's welfare21 minutes ago
-
Channar for resolving farmers’ problems30 minutes ago
-
18.39 percent households undernourished with majority in urban areas of Pakistan: Report30 minutes ago
-
Cash prizes distributed among position holder students30 minutes ago
-
Speeding tractor trolley claims 3 lives in Layyah40 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day of Democracy41 minutes ago