Matric Exams: BISE Bahawalpur Reschedules Sept 17 Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled the second annual Matriculation examination papers, which were to be held on Sept 17, 2024.

According to a press release, issued by the BISE Bahawalpur office here, the papers have been rescheduled due to Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a public holiday falling on Tuesday, September 17.

Now these papers would be conducted on Sept 19, 2024.

The candidates should contact the BISE Bahawalpur office if they need any further information in this regard, added the press release.

