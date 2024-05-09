Matric exams conclude

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The paper of Pakistan Studies was held in Sukkur board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur on Thursday, on the last day of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2024.

On the special instructions of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Boards and Universities, Muhammad Ali Malkani, the inspection of each examination centre was ensured while all the administrations of Sukkur division, including Divisional Commissioner and deputy commissioners also visited the examination centers in their respective districts.

During the Class-10th examination, around 58 candidates were caught cheating during the exam while 200 mobile phones were also caught.