Matric Exams In KP To Start On April 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Matric exams in KP to start on April 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The annual Matric examinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start simultaneously from April 28 throughout the province.

The spokesman of KP Elementary and Secondary education told APP on Wednesday that examination halls would be monitored through CCTV cameras for which elaborate arrangements were made by the government to curb unfair means practices.

The spokesman said that roll number slips were issued to all the students of the province and any student who could not get a roll number may contact to their respective board of examinations.

Duties of teachers and examination staff were also made with directions to report to their assigned centre by April 28, 2023.

