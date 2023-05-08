UrduPoint.com

Matric Exams Kicks Off Under BISE Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Matric Exams kicks off under BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate part-II (Matric) under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad started here on Monday.

In the first phase, papers of HSC Part-II (Matric) were held simultaneously in 9 districts including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal.

According to the Controller of Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, 263 examination centres have been set up for 66043 students of the region.

Out of 263 examination centres, 25 were declared sensitive while 23 vigilance teams have been formed to curb unfair means during annual examination, Dr Zai added.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal BISE HSSC

Recent Stories

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.