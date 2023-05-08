Matric Exams kicks off under BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate part-II (Matric) under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad started here on Monday.

In the first phase, papers of HSC Part-II (Matric) were held simultaneously in 9 districts including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal.

According to the Controller of Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, 263 examination centres have been set up for 66043 students of the region.

Out of 263 examination centres, 25 were declared sensitive while 23 vigilance teams have been formed to curb unfair means during annual examination, Dr Zai added.