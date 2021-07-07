Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before start of the paper

(@fidahassanain)

The Sindh government had taken strong notice and summoned the controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) who assured Adviser Nisar Khoro of taking corrective measures after mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) The mathematics questionnaire on Wednesday leaked too before the start of the paper Despite assurances from education authorities to enhance the security and distribution mechanism of question papers.

The exams had to start at 9:30am but the question paper was available 30 minutes earlier.

Previously, a controversy surfaced when the physics paper was leaked on social media.

Earlier on Monday, BESK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah doubted that the central control officers (CCOs) had a hand in the controversy surrounding the paper leak and delay in the delivery of the questionnaire.

Speaking to Geo news anchor Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath Monday, Sharaf Ali Shah said it was the Primary responsibility of CCOs to distribute the papers to the exam centres.

“The CCOs did not arrive (at the hub) to collect exam papers," said the Matric board chairperson, adding that the dealy was caused when the board's staff, due to the CCOs absence, delivered the papers to the examination centres,”.

Shah had said it seemed as if the CCOs were involved in the conspiracy, adding that they would no longer be performing this duty.

He had said that the CCO orders were cancelled and now the superintendents would collect papers from the hubs and deliver them to the exam centres.

He had also said that the board was also increased the number of hubs from 11 to 18 to ensure timely delivery of the papers from now on.