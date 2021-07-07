UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric Exams: Match Questionnaire Leaked Before Start Of The Paper

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:52 PM

Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before start of the paper

The Sindh government had taken strong notice and summoned the controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) who assured Adviser Nisar Khoro of taking corrective measures after mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) The mathematics questionnaire on Wednesday leaked too before the start of the paper Despite assurances from education authorities to enhance the security and distribution mechanism of question papers.

The exams had to start at 9:30am but the question paper was available 30 minutes earlier.

Previously, a controversy surfaced when the physics paper was leaked on social media.

The Sindh government had taken strong notice and summoned the controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) who assured Adviser Nisar Khoro of taking corrective measures after mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021.

Earlier on Monday, BESK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah doubted that the central control officers (CCOs) had a hand in the controversy surrounding the paper leak and delay in the delivery of the questionnaire.

Speaking to Geo news anchor Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath Monday, Sharaf Ali Shah said it was the Primary responsibility of CCOs to distribute the papers to the exam centres.

“The CCOs did not arrive (at the hub) to collect exam papers," said the Matric board chairperson, adding that the dealy was caused when the board's staff, due to the CCOs absence, delivered the papers to the examination centres,”.

Shah had said it seemed as if the CCOs were involved in the conspiracy, adding that they would no longer be performing this duty.

He had said that the CCO orders were cancelled and now the superintendents would collect papers from the hubs and deliver them to the exam centres.

He had also said that the board was also increased the number of hubs from 11 to 18 to ensure timely delivery of the papers from now on.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Social Media Hub From Government

Recent Stories

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

54 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

1 hour ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

2 hours ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

2 hours ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.