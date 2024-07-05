Open Menu

Matric Exams Result On July 9 In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) All nine education boards of Punjab will announce the result of matriculation examination 2024 on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 am.

According to official sources of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) here, students can check their results online on the website of the respective board or through their mobile phones.

Each board will have a specific result page where students can enter their roll number and other required credentials to access their score card. Mobile phone SMS option will also be available to those who do not have fast internet access. Students can send their roll number to a designated number along with their district specific “Board Code”.

