Matric Exams To Be Held From May 17 In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The steering committee of the Sindh education department on Tuesday decided to conduct board examinations of matriculation from May 17 in Sindh province while their results would be announced on July 17

The decision was taken in a meeting of the steering committee held under the chairmanship of sindh education minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah here which was attended by the education secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari, secretary colleges Khalid Haider Shah and other members of the committee.

The meeting discussed the beginning of the new academic year 2022-23, the schedule of admissions in the ninth, 1st year and 2nd year of the New Year, the schedule of examinations, sports and extracurricular activities as well as the agenda regarding vacations.

On the occasion, the Chairman of the Boards assured the Minister of Education that the results would be announced within two months.

It was also decided in the meeting that the examination papers would consist of 40 percent MCQs and 60 percent detailed questions.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari said that they would soon provide OMR machines to all the boards and besides, training workshops related to their use will also be conducted.

The meeting also decided that First year and second year examinations will be held from June 15. Secretary Colleges Syed Khalid Haider Shah said that as soon as the results of Inter Board are available, we will start admission.

While, the examination of fourth to eighth classes will be held from May 2, the meeting was informed. The summer vacation in all educational institutions will commence from June 1 to July 31. The admissions in higher schools will start during same period from July 1 to July 31, while, classes for the new school year will begin on August 1. The winter holidays will be from December 22 to December 31.

