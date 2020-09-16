UrduPoint.com
Matric, Inter Exam Of AIOU To Start From 28th

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Matric, inter exam of AIOU to start from 28th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Matric and intermediate examination will commence from September 28 of the Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy.

Regional Director Faisalabad campus Prof Dr Zubair Ahmed Shah said on Wednesday that roll number slips had been dispatched to all candidates at their postal addresses.

However, if any student failed to receive roll number slip, he could download itfrom the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

