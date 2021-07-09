Matric, Inter exams on Saturday, Federal Board finalises all arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has finalized all arrangements for the annual examination 2021 of SSC/HSSC that will start tomorrow (Saturday).

According to a press release issued on Friday, FBISE said that the exams are being held from tomorrow (Saturday) as per given schedule.

The staff has been deployed on all examination centres while the students have also been issued roll number slips.

The first intermediate paper of Biology/Mathematics will be conducted on Saturday 10-07-2021 at 02 PM.

All students are requested to report at their examination centres as per their date sheet keeping in view the Covid-19 safety measures.