Matric, Inter exams to commence as per schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate for the year-2021 will commence as per schedule from May 4 and June 12 respectively, under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad.

Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi while clarifying the new items published in various dailies and social media about change in schedule of both examinations here Wednesday, said that news in this regard were fake and baseless.

She said that arrangements were being given final touch to hold both examinations according to the prescribed schedule earlier released by the board.

She asked the students to prepare themselves for the examinations according to the syllabus.

She said that all the latest information was uploaded on the BISE website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and the students can consult the website any time.