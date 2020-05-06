Matric, intermediate exams in KP to start from June 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The annual examination of matriculation and intermediate would commence from 1st of next month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The annual examination of matriculation and intermediate would commence from 1st of next month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was decided in the inter-board committee meeting of all intermediate and secondary education boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee, in its video link conference, directed all the boards to make arrangements in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that if the situation due to COVID-19 remains stable, the examination would be taken on decided schedule.While exam date could be extended if the situation worsen.

According to the decided schedule, the examination of Matric and intermediate would end on 15 July.