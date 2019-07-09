Matric result on July 15 in Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will announce result of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) -:Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce result of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15.

The Names of position holders will be announced on July 14 evening, said the BISE sources.

The result CDs will be available at UBL Kotwali Road and UBL board branch against Rs 200 per CD. The last date for booking CDs will be July 12.