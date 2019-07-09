UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric Result On July 15 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Matric result on July 15 in Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will announce result of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) -:Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce result of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15.

The Names of position holders will be announced on July 14 evening, said the BISE sources.

The result CDs will be available at UBL Kotwali Road and UBL board branch against Rs 200 per CD. The last date for booking CDs will be July 12.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road BISE July United Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

13 minutes ago

Virgin Galactic seeks space tourism boost with mar ..

3 minutes ago

PTI focuses social sector ensuring genuine prosper ..

3 minutes ago

ICRC to starts awareness campaign to stop violence ..

4 minutes ago

Europe's Largest Aquarium Evacuated Over Fire - Va ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.