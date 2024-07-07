Matric Results On 9th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha will announce annual results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC-II) 2024 on July 9.
According to a BISE press release issued here on Sunday, the result of the first annual matriculation examinations 2024 has been compiled and would be uploaded on the board site http://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/.
Students can get the results by visiting the board website.
