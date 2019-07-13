Matric results on Monday in Faisalabad

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Matriculation Examinations 2019 here on Monday (July 15, 2019)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ): The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Matriculation Examinations 2019 here on Monday (July 15, 2019). According to BISE spokesman, all arrangements had been completed to announce the matric results at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.

m. on Monday.

Result gazette would be available on CDs after payers Rs 200 per copy from the designated bank branches while the result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

Candidates could also get their result through SMS by sending their roll numbers on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on July 15, he added.