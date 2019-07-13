UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matric Results On Monday In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Matric results on Monday in Faisalabad

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Matriculation Examinations 2019 here on Monday (July 15, 2019)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ): The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Matriculation Examinations 2019 here on Monday (July 15, 2019). According to BISE spokesman, all arrangements had been completed to announce the matric results at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.

m. on Monday.

Result gazette would be available on CDs after payers Rs 200 per copy from the designated bank branches while the result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

Candidates could also get their result through SMS by sending their roll numbers on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on July 15, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Bank BISE July SMS 2019 All From

Recent Stories

10 killed, 24 injured as passenger bus collides wi ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Channel Cancels Screening of Revealing U ..

7 minutes ago

Levies Force recovers a body in Pishin

7 minutes ago

10 persons killed, 24 injured as passenger bus col ..

7 minutes ago

Nigeria's Rohr wary of much improved Algeria

7 minutes ago

Amir Khan defeats Billy Dib to claim WBC int'l wel ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.