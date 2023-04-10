Matric student allegedly killed in fake encounter

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A station house officer (SHO) and another five others were booked for allegedly killing a student of Matric class in a fake encounter here on Monday.

In an application submitted to Machhiwal Police Station, a citizen namely Talib Hussain, a resident of Chak No 1/W.B maintained that his son-in-law Ali Sher was allegedly abducted by SHO Arshid Abbas and his team comprised of Muhammad Junaid, Wasim Ahmed, Karam Qully (driver) and another two unknown police officials.

The police team took student Sher Ali into custody when he came out of the examination centre after attempting his Physics paper at Government Higher Secondary school, Chak 557/E.B.

The applicant maintained that he saw photographs of his son-in-law on social media, adding that the accused killed Sher Ali in a fake encounter.

He demanded strict action against the police officials involved in the incident.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.