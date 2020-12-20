Matric student shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A student of Matric was shot dead in Thikriwala police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Faizan of Chak No 273-JB was going when unidentified assailants opened firing and killed him near Chak No 275-JB.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, the body of Mehboobur Rehman of Madina Town was found in National Colony.