Matric suppl exam results on Oct 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Lahore will announce the matriculation supplementary examination results on Oct 30.

Candidates can check their results through BISE Lahore official website by entering their roll numbers, Names, or via SMS.

To check results via message, candidates may send their roll numbers to 800291.