Matric Suppl Exam Results On Oct 30
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Lahore will announce the matriculation supplementary examination results on Oct 30.
The boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education said the class 10 supplementary exam results would be announced at 10am on Wednesday, October 30.
Candidates can check their results through BISE Lahore official website by entering their roll numbers, Names, or via SMS.
To check results via message, candidates may send their roll numbers to 800291.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma terms consensus on constitutional amendment good2 minutes ago
-
Green Tractors to be given to 9,500 farmers2 minutes ago
-
10m women at risk of breast cancer in country: Dr. Umar2 minutes ago
-
11068 candidates take entry test at US Jamshoro campus in second phase12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to restore private college registration12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korea Cultural Week 2024 to be observed from Oct 2312 minutes ago
-
Minister launches Rescue1122 emergency bike service12 minutes ago
-
JUIF's proposals included in draft of constitutional amendments: Law Minister22 minutes ago
-
Fugitives wanted for murder arrested22 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested; drugs and weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unlicensed motorcyclists intensified32 minutes ago
-
CTP unveils plan for Pak-England Test32 minutes ago