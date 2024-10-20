Open Menu

Matric Suppl Exam Results On Oct 30

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Matric suppl exam results on Oct 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Lahore will announce the matriculation supplementary examination results on Oct 30.

The boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education said the class 10 supplementary exam results would be announced at 10am on Wednesday, October 30.

Candidates can check their results through BISE Lahore official website by entering their roll numbers, Names, or via SMS.

To check results via message, candidates may send their roll numbers to 800291.

