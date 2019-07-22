UrduPoint.com
Matric Supplementary Exams From August 31

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:01 PM

Matric Supplementary exams from August 31

Matric Supplementary Examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here from August 31, 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Matric Supplementary Examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here from August 31, 2019.

Eligible candidates can submit their admission forms with double fee up to July 31 and with triple fee up to August 09, said a spokesman of the board on Monday.

