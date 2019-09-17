Matric Supplementary exams start from Oct 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad on Tuesday issued schedule of Secondary school Certificate (SSC-II) Class -X, supplementary Examination-2019.

According to schedule issued by the Controller (Examinations), SSC-II supplementary examinations will be started from October 1 to 11, 2019 while practical exams will start from October 14.