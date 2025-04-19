Open Menu

Matric-Tech Programme Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Schools will not get additional funds for tech labs, education authorities will have to provide

funds to schools on their own.

The department will not provide any funds for fashion design, agriculture and other labs, Matric tech

education has been started in thirty schools in Lahore.

Matric-Tech is a program that integrates technical and vocational education and training into formal education, aiming to equip students with technical skills alongside traditional education.

According to the School Education Department sources, labs will be built from the outsourced school funds, applications for funds will be given to the education authorities.

The programme is designed for students completing their matriculation (10th grade) and offers various specialized technical streams like IoT & Data Coding, Industrial Electrician, and Fashion Designing.

It is worth mentioning that the programme is a third stream of education, recognized by various education boards and is equivalent to Level-IV of NAVTTC's National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF).

More Stories From Pakistan