Matriculation Exam To Start From May 15

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The schedule of matriculation exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would start on May 15, said an official of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) here on Saturday.

"The first paper will be Biology," the official informed.

However, he said, the decision was also made to open the educational institution on May 15 and those papers, which were postponed due to protests, would start from May 19.

The official said, "The matriculation exams will be held as per the previously announced schedule as the Biology paper will be on May 15 and papers postponed due to protests will start from May 19."

