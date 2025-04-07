Open Menu

Matriculation Exams To Start On Tuesday, Strict Arrangements Made To Prevent Cheating

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Matriculation exams to start on Tuesday, strict arrangements made to prevent cheating

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The matriculation exams conducted by the Peshawar education board will start tomorrow, in which more than 192,000 students are participating.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a total of around 101,488 students will appear in the ninth grade and 91,086 in the tenth grade.

Preparations have been completed for the exams to be held from April 8 in Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and Chitral.

712 examination centers have been set up for the matriculation exams. 359 in Peshawar, 164 in Charsadda, 80 in Khyber, 25 in Mohmand and 84 in Chitral. 204 boys, 129 girls and 26 joint examination centers have been set up in Peshawar.

A meeting was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, in which all the necessary arrangements for the transparent conduct of the exams were decided.

It was decided in the meeting that suspicious private examination halls will be shifted to nearby government schools and colleges to prevent cheating.

In addition, for the first time, Assistant Commissioners have also been given the responsibility of preventing cheating, and a ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of pocket guides.

CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls to help prevent cheating and illegal activities.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

26 seconds ago
 Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

57 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

31 minutes ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

55 minutes ago
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

1 hour ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

2 hours ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

3 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

3 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan