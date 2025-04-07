Matriculation Exams To Start On Tuesday, Strict Arrangements Made To Prevent Cheating
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The matriculation exams conducted by the Peshawar education board will start tomorrow, in which more than 192,000 students are participating.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, a total of around 101,488 students will appear in the ninth grade and 91,086 in the tenth grade.
Preparations have been completed for the exams to be held from April 8 in Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and Chitral.
712 examination centers have been set up for the matriculation exams. 359 in Peshawar, 164 in Charsadda, 80 in Khyber, 25 in Mohmand and 84 in Chitral. 204 boys, 129 girls and 26 joint examination centers have been set up in Peshawar.
A meeting was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, in which all the necessary arrangements for the transparent conduct of the exams were decided.
It was decided in the meeting that suspicious private examination halls will be shifted to nearby government schools and colleges to prevent cheating.
In addition, for the first time, Assistant Commissioners have also been given the responsibility of preventing cheating, and a ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of pocket guides.
CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls to help prevent cheating and illegal activities.
