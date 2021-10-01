UrduPoint.com

Matriculation, Intermediate Exams Results To Be Announced After Cabinet Approval

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:02 PM

Matriculation, intermediate exams results to be announced after cabinet approval

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the date of annual results of matriculation and intermediate examination, 2021 after approval of the COVID-19 promotion policy from the provincial cabinet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the date of annual results of matriculation and intermediate examination, 2021 after approval of the COVID-19 promotion policy from the provincial cabinet.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the board, earlier, had decided to announce the matriculation results on September 30, and intermediate on October 16.

Related Topics

Arslan Rawalpindi BISE September October From Cabinet

Recent Stories

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key is ..

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key issues

10 seconds ago
 Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enha ..

Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enhanced Cooperation' - Pentagon

12 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tri ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tribunals to hear cases related t ..

4 minutes ago
 Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve ch ..

Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve challenges faced by erstwhile FA ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah, Wahid, Haris bat Balochistan to resoundi ..

Abdullah, Wahid, Haris bat Balochistan to resounding victory

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSC ..

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.