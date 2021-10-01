Matriculation, Intermediate Exams Results To Be Announced After Cabinet Approval
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:02 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the date of annual results of matriculation and intermediate examination, 2021 after approval of the COVID-19 promotion policy from the provincial cabinet.
According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the board, earlier, had decided to announce the matriculation results on September 30, and intermediate on October 16.