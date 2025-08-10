Matrix Pakistan Summit Stresses For Youth Innovation, Empowerment, Technology Adoption
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The 7th edition of the Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit concluded at the Hakim Abdul Salam library Hall here Sunday with a strong call for youth empowerment, innovation and technology adoption. Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, speaking as the chief guest, urged the young people to value their time and dedicate it to serving humanity.
“The key to success lies in valuing time. Those who overcome challenges through continuous struggle achieve their goals, while those who give up live with regret,” he said. Citing Surah Al-Asr, Barrister Saif warned that wasting time leads to loss in both this world and the Hereafter. He also presented the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award to five outstanding young achievers: Asad Zargar and Fatima Faraz Hoti for climate change activism and Rehan Awan, Saad Khan and Haris Khan for their positive influence as digital content creators.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science, Technology and IT, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, as guest of honor said the provincial government is working to equip youth with modern technology skills in line with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision. He announced that several citizen facilitation centers and digital connect projects are already operational, and Haripur Digital City will soon be completed.
Corporate leaders also made major announcements at the summit. Rewnix founder and CEO Mubeen Abdullah announced a new internship program for Haripur’s youth, while Ranking Guru founder and CEO Imad Ali pledged to create 50 new jobs for local talent.
Other speakers included Haripur District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, Hum news Head of IT Muddasir Shafiq, Tangent Technologies CEO Waseem Irshad, TechKhwah CEO Kashif Ali, Syed Safdar Hussain Shah, Qaiser Akash Khan, and senior business leaders from C-Suite Nexus Global Network. They highlighted the role of public-private partnerships, cross-sector collaboration, and technology investment in driving the province’s development.
In his closing remarks, Hasan Nisar thanked Barrister Saif and Dr. Ayaz for their support and reaffirmed Matrix Pakistan’s commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunities across the province. “This summit is not just an event, but a movement towards a self-reliant and empowered Pakistan,” he said.
The event concluded with networking sessions, interactive discussions, and a renewed pledge from stakeholders to help young people achieve their personal and professional aspirations.
