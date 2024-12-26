Matta square in Swat named after Shaheed constable Mushtaq Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has named Matta square after Shaheed police constable, Mushtaq Ahmed.

According to a Swat police spokesman here Thursday, the famous square was associated to recognize the supreme sacrifice of the Shaheed.

The spokesman said the action was taken due to the efforts of district police Swat Nasir Mahmood.

SP Upper Swat Shaukat Khan said it was a token tribute to the brave police cop, who laid down his life in the line of duty. Later, the SP unveiled the plaque of the Shaheed Mushtaq Square Matta.

