Mattani police recovers cache of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Mattani police seized on Friday a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of suspects during a snap checking and taken two accused into custody.

According to the officials of Mattani, the police personnel during a routine snap checking a suspicious car was signaled to stop and after thorough inspection it recovered 9 short-guns, 1 Kalashnikov and 5000 cartridges of different bore from the secrete cavities of the car.

Arrested accused persons identified as Muhammad Ashfaq who was stated to be a police official from Punjab and Shehzad Munawar who was also a resident of Punjab.

Arms and ammunition which were being smuggled from Darra Adamkhel to Pujab police officials said and said that a case had been registered against both the accused at Mattani police station.