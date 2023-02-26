UrduPoint.com

Matter Of Allotment Of Land For SOS Village To Be Resolved Soon : Gianchand

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Matter of allotment of land for SOS Village to be resolved soon : Gianchand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minorities Minister Gianchand Israni has assured that the matter of allotment of land for SOS Village in Jamshoro district will be resolved soon.

Addressing the spring festival organized at the village on Sunday, the minister also gave his word that the government would soon construct a road to connect the facility with the main road.

He informed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah could not attend the event because of his busy schedule and that he directed him to represent him at the festival.

Israni said he would present a report about the issues being faced by the facility to the CM to seek an early solution.

"The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always supported such organizations and initiatives," he observed.

He said he had been told that children relating to minorities were also living in that orphanage.

The minister offered scholarships for such children and asked the management to consider the government's proposal for constructing a temple or a church in that facility.

He advised the management to open branches of SOS Village in other districts of Sindh as well.

"I have found peace in my heart by visiting this place," he said, adding that in his entire political career spanning 27 years, he had not seen such a facility for the children.

The minister said the children were being provided quality education and even parenting in that facility and that they were more talented, courageous and confident than their counterparts learning in the private schools.

Israni also appreciated the people who were the donors of the SOS Village, saying their donations were being put to rightful use.

He gave away a cheque of Rs 500,000 to the management as a personal donation.

Earlier, the children presented tableaux while the minister visited different blocks of the facility.

Chairman SOS Village Dost Muhammad Baloch, members Dr Pardeep Kumar, Yaseen Marri and others were present on the occasion.

