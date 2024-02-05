Matter of charging annual fee by private school challenged in SHC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Sindh High Court has stopped a private school in Hyderabad from taking ‘coercive action’ against students of those parents who have challenged the levying of an annual fee by the school in the SHC.

The Hyderabad circuit bench comprising Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro on Thursday also put the Sindh Government, Sindh education Department, Directorate of Inspection and Registration and the school on notice for March 6.

The petitioners’ counsel, advocate Riaz Ali Panhwar, informed the court that the school was not accepting the tuition fee for the last 3 months from those parents who were not paying the annual fee.

He stated that such parents feared that their children might be expelled from that school as a consequence.

As many as 27 parents have filed a petition in the SHC to challenge collection of Rs15,000 annual fee which they maintained was being unjustifiably charged by the school.

They cited an official letter dated September 6, 2023, in which particular campus of the school was given the permission under rule 7 (1) of Sindh Private Education Institutions (Regulation and Control Rules), 2005, to collect the annual fee.

However, the lawyer also apprised the court that in the following month of October, 2023, Director of Directorate of Inspection and Registration had issued another general circular which disallowed charging of any fees other than admission and tuition for the private schools.

“Apart from this, fee other than admission and tuition fees is also violation of the Ordinance,” he stated in the circular dated October 10, 2023, while referring to a provision of the Sindh Privately Managed Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance 2001 and rules 2005.

The Director also observed that the private schools forced the students to purchase uniforms, books, copies, registers, practical journals and other stationary items from them.

He went on to note in the circular that such schools were often found charging higher than the market prices for such items.