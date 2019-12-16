UrduPoint.com
Matter Of Extension In Service Of COAS To Be Resolved By Act Of Parliament: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

Minister for water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday siad that the matter regarding extension in service of the Army Chief would be resolved through act of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday siad that the matter regarding extension in service of the Army Chief would be resolved through act of the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not ready to sit with corrupt leadership of the opposition parties but it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and his cabinet to take decisions in the larger national interests.

The minister said the opposition would support the government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran KhanReplying to a question, he said attack on Army Public school Peshawar was a tragic incident which was happened in December 16, 2014 would not be forgotten, adding everyone should play their role to stop these type of terrorism and heart broken incidents in future.

Faisal Vawda said the government could sit together with the opposition about the issues of national security but the opposition should be kept in its mind that the government was not believed in any deal.

