Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) The criminal investigation against Chinese nationals regarding Pakistani women especially young girls smuggling was put in cold shortage on the pressure of ministries.

Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) in recently months held scores of Chinese nationals and Pakistani partners for their alleged involvement in fake marriages used to traffic Pakistani women to China for organ removal and sexual exploitation.The senior officers of FIA have revealed that the ongoing criminal investigation against Chinese citizens regarding Pakistani women smuggling was put in cold storage on the pressure of ministers of interior and foreign affairs.The process of investigation and arrests of Chinese citizens those who involved in alleged smuggling of Pakistani women were totally halt.The FIA had earlier raided various locations in Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi and arrested some gang members, including Chinese nationals and their Pakistani accomplices.

Officers told that FIA has received several complaints where Pakistani women revealed that first Chinese citizens done marriage with them by declaring themselves Muslim and when we reached China as brides they forced to adopt prostitution business.

They alleged that women were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, forced fertility treatments in some cases.

The inner sources have disclosed that FIA in recently months held scores of Chinese nationals and Pakistani partners for their alleged involvement in fake marriages used to traffic Pakistani women to China for organ removal and sexual exploitation.

The alarming issues were also highlighted on media; however FIA felt pressure and immediately closed investigation against Chinese citizens.Both the above mentioned ministries have adopted a stance that Chinese government has expressed displease over these news and Chinese embassy has also conveyed its sentiments to ministries in this respect.

On this FIA has stopped action on the complaints of Lahore and Islamabad zones. However, the figures of Lahore Zone complaints were alarming. According to the inquiry report as many as 600 young girls had smuggled to China through marriages, where some successes to get free and other still there.