Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha says they respect the order of the Supreme Court which has also stated to move forward as per the law and constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the National Assembly's Standing Committee at its meeting in Islamabad has directed to take matter of provision of funds for elections in Punjab to the National Assembly after approval from the federal cabinet.

Talking to the media persons at the parliament house in Islamabad on Monday, he was confident of a positive outcome.

She said the matter of election funds will be taken up in the federal cabinet meeting on Monday and later in the National Assembly. She said the parliament is ultimate authority to spend fund from the Federal Consolidated Fund.