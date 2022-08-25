Matters related to agriculture, livestock sectors reviewed in meeting

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday directed the departments concerned to provide guidance about latest technologies related to agriculture and livestock sectors to farmers for boosting their produce

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday directed the departments concerned to provide guidance about latest technologies related to agriculture and livestock sectors to farmers for boosting their produce.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the Agriculture Department projects and other departmental activities.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Water Management, Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control and Assistant Director Agricultural Engineering were present on this occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the sale of Urea fertilizer should be ensured under the e-fertilization distribution system.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq told the meeting that cotton had been cultivated on 5 lakh 58 thousand acres of land across the district and sugarcane was cultivated on 56 thousand acres of land.

Under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, he said, agricultural equipment was being provided to the farmers at subsidized rates.

Shafiq said that crop production competitions were also being organized among the farmers.

Director Livestock Veterinary Dr Syed Sabatin Bukhari briefed about the facilities related to animal care, treatment, and vaccination of animals.

DC Waraich directed that vaccination should be done to prevent animals from lumpy skin and other diseases including foot and mouth. He said that actions should also be taken to increase the production of meat and milk.

Zahid said that the doctors and veterinary staff of the Livestock Department should play role in keeping the animals safe from diseases. He said that the officers of the Livestock Department and staff should inform the livestock farmers about safety measures.

Director Livestock Veterinary Dr Bukhari said that vaccinations were being administered to protect animals from foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin, and other diseases. He said that 17 civil veterinary hospitals, 77 veterinary dispensaries, 56 veterinary Centers, and 6 mobile veterinary dispensaries were operational where veterinary doctors, veterinary assistants, and other staff were providing services.