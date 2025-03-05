Matters Related To Local Govt Reviewed In Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held at the Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Secretariat, chaired by Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development, Sumaira Rabbani.
Deputy Secretaries, Assistant Directors Local Government, and Chief Officers of Municipal Corporations, District Councils, and Municipal Committees of South Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.
Various matters related to local governments were reviewed during the meeting.
The meeting also discussed the family pension cases of retired and deceased employees of Local Government. Additional Secretary Local Government, Sumaira Rabbani directed that all pending cases be resolved immediately and that there should be no delay in any matter. Pending inquiries under the PEEDA Act 2006 were reviewed in the meeting. The measures taken to ensure safety from stray dogs were also reviewed in the meeting.
