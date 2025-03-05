Open Menu

Matters Related To Local Govt Reviewed In Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Matters related to local govt reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held at the Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Secretariat, chaired by Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development, Sumaira Rabbani.

Deputy Secretaries, Assistant Directors Local Government, and Chief Officers of Municipal Corporations, District Councils, and Municipal Committees of South Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.

Various matters related to local governments were reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the family pension cases of retired and deceased employees of Local Government. Additional Secretary Local Government, Sumaira Rabbani directed that all pending cases be resolved immediately and that there should be no delay in any matter. Pending inquiries under the PEEDA Act 2006 were reviewed in the meeting. The measures taken to ensure safety from stray dogs were also reviewed in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

17 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

47 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

47 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan