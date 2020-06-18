UrduPoint.com
Matters To Improve Facilities At Isolation Wards Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan Thursday chaired a meeting to enhance the facilities at Isolation Ward in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan Thursday chaired a meeting to enhance the facilities at Isolation Ward in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

The meeting also discussed matters for functioning of lab in DHQ.

It was said that lab would be operational by June 22 and the capacity of isolation ward would be enhanced by adding 60 more beds. Deputy Commissioner also directed District Health Officer and Medical Superintendent to improve coordination aiming better service delivery.

The meeting also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt all the needed precautionary measures to contain corona spread.

