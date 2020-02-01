matters with its own hands? Moonis Elahi

PML leader tweet on sudden change in the dialogues committee

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has expressed reservations on part of his party about change in the PTI dialogues committee holding talks with PML.



Moonis Elahi has said in his tweet that “We were making excellent progress with earlier committee comprising of Jahangir Khan Tareen, Pervez Khattak and Shahzad Arbab. Why is PTI out to self-sabotage itself?”