Matters with SA progressing positively: Dr. Musadik Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that matters with Saudi Arabia (SA) are progressing positively and expected to be finalized soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that matters with Saudi Arabia (SA) are progressing positively and expected to be finalized soon.

Speaking to the media, the minister dismissed reports claiming that the federal cabinet had approved the sale of a 15% stake in the Reko Diq project.

He clarified that these reports are baseless and inaccurate.

He explained that a price negotiation committee is overseeing the process to ensure timely and efficient negotiations. While progress has been made, he said that no final decision has been reached yet.