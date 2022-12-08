Matthew Borckman calls upon Director CDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Matthew Borckman, Assistant Regional Security Officer & Ms.Sumaira Batool, Foreign Service National Investigator/ Advisor Regional Security Office, Embassy of the United States of America called upon Ch.

Kamran Bukht, Director Capital, Ambulance, Rescue and Emergency Services, CARES-1122, MCI.

Ch.Kamran Bukht, Director CARES-1122 briefed the visiting guests about emergency services being provided by the CARES-1122 and the overall provision of medical facility to the citizen of Islamabad and other issues were discussed regarding trainings of Para-medical staff and capacity building to improve the professional skills.